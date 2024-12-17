Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 79,184 shares.The stock last traded at $265.19 and had previously closed at $266.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

