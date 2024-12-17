VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on VF in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Get VF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VFC

VF Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.49. VF has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 677,519 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,057,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after buying an additional 673,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 473,373 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.