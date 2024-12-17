VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.