Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 156,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $403.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

