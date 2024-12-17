William A. Koefoed Sells 13,765 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Onestream Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. 942,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,552. Onestream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OS. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth $569,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,290,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,667,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,381,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

