Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 2,261 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

