Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 42,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52.

