Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $415,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,752,000 after buying an additional 1,675,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 273,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 202,607 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 258,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.