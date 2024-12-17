Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,168 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after buying an additional 2,900,971 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Citigroup lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.

View Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.