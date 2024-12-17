World Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $90.63 and a 52 week high of $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

