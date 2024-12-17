World Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,879 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

