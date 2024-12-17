World Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. World Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBND opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Short Term Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indices from different segments within the fixed income space. The six sub-indices each have fixed weights within the fund. SBND was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Columbia.

