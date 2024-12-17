World Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. World Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 174.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $366,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NJUL opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

