ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,229.60. This trade represents a 46.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.