Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 62,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 207,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

