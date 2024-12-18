Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 62,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 207,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 2.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 39.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Insider Activity at Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
