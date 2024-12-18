Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citizens Jmp

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADUS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.2 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $130.73 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $136.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. This trade represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.