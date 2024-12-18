Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Purchases C$53,700.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director David Alexander Fleck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,700.00.
Alamos Gold Trading Down 4.8 %
TSE AGI traded down C$1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 657,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.21. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$29.66.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$492.35 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current year.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
