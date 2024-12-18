Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Purchases C$53,700.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director David Alexander Fleck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,700.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

TSE AGI traded down C$1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 657,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.21. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$29.66.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$492.35 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.