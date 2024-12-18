AMEN Properties, Inc. (AMEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 on December 30th

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

AMEN Properties Stock Performance

AMEN Properties stock opened at $509.20 on Wednesday. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $558.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.30.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

Featured Stories

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

