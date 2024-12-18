AMEN Properties, Inc. (AMEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 on December 30th

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
AMEN Properties stock opened at $509.20 on Wednesday. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $558.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.30.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
