Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atlassian (TEAM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM):
- 12/13/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2024 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $175.00 to $250.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $255.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2024 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Atlassian Stock Performance
TEAM traded down $19.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,745. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $287.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.54.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
