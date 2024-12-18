AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 261,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 379,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $466.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $595,440.66. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 680.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

