Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 86,001 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after buying an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 23.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 457,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 887.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 113,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.