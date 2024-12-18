ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.04 and last traded at $145.80. 2,121,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,260,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.91.

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.32.

The stock has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ARM by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ARM by 186.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP grew its stake in ARM by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

