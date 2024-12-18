Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ATLCZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 27,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $25.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.