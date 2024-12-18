Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3867 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62.
About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Trump’s China Tariffs Could Reshape These 2 Semiconductor Stocks
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.