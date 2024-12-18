Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3867 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62.

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

