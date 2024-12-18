Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3231 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Bank of China Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.