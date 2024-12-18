Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3231 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
Bank of China Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Bank of China Company Profile
