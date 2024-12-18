Barrington Research Forecasts Sirius XM FY2026 Earnings

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a report issued on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.66. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is ($6.03) per share.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 869,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $113,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $57,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,442,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 902,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.