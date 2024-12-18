BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.22.

Capital Power Price Performance

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,073. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.68.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

