Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$17.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.99. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$18.10. The firm has a market cap of C$376.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

