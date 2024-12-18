Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 24.1% – Time to Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 24.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 7,508,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 1,457,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.29.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
