Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

