Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bunzl

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.