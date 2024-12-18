Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.06 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

