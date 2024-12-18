Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.06 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
