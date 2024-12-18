Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.52), with a volume of 88170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.41).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.27) target price on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The firm has a market cap of £199.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

