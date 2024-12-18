Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $421.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.42. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $268.07 and a one year high of $439.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 176,920 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,861,000 after acquiring an additional 174,586 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,819.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 123,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 281.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

