CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 59769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

CBS Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

