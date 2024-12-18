Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Cequence Energy Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of Natural gas, Crude oil and condensate, Natural gas liquids and Royalties, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of Natural gas and Crude oil and condensate.

