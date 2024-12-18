Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on January 10th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.353 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software stock opened at C$4,656.93 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$3,148.70 and a 52-week high of C$4,879.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4,490.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4,263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,875.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

