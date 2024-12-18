Contrasting Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $64.90 billion 3.35 $7.26 billion $11.43 30.41 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 8 14 0 2.64 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Accenture and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Accenture presently has a consensus target price of $374.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.20% 26.83% 14.27% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accenture beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions



Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

