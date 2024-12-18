Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declares $0.94 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.939 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $86.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
