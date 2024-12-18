Critical Comparison: Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) vs. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hoku and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

NeoVolta has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.04%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Hoku.

Hoku has a beta of -15, indicating that its stock price is 1,600% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hoku and NeoVolta”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta $2.47 million 62.10 -$2.30 million ($0.09) -51.11

Hoku has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoVolta.

Profitability

This table compares Hoku and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta -114.93% -58.84% -57.81%

Summary

NeoVolta beats Hoku on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

