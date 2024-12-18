Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. Approximately 930,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,346,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 37,735 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $961,487.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,000.28. This represents a 37.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after buying an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $5,191,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

