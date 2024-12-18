David Michael Barrett Sells 13,272 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $50,964.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,472. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $23,562.16.

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $44,971.14.

On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $121,753.80.

On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $160,703.76.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 746,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,777. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 42.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 178,911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 76.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

