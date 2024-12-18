David Michael Barrett Sells 13,272 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $50,964.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,472. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $23,562.16.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $44,971.14.
- On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $121,753.80.
- On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $160,703.76.
Expensify Stock Performance
Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 746,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,777. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
