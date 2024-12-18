Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin Purchases 3,750 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 3,750 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 162,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,569.15. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 710 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $27,491.20.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

DKL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,618. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. The company had revenue of $214.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 484,571 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

