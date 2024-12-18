Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.40 ($46.80) and last traded at €45.40 ($46.80), with a volume of 4742 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.30 ($46.70).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

