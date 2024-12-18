Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

Shares of DND traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$10.92 and a one year high of C$22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.13.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of C$119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.73%.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

