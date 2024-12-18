Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 898,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 924,785 shares.The stock last traded at $30.48 and had previously closed at $27.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,566.13. This trade represents a 85.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,852.76. The trade was a 86.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,316. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,263,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 613,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,567,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.