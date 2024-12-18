EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.65-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85. EnerSys also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

