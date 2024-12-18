EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.65-9.95 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.
In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
