EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. EnerSys also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.65-9.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

EnerSys Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.