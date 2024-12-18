Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 18th (AM, AMGN, AXTA, BYON, CGNT, EMN, EPD, FISI, FOLD, GOOD)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 18th:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $107.00 target price on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

