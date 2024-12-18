Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 18th (AM, AMGN, AXTA, BYON, CGNT, EMN, EPD, FISI, FOLD, GOOD)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 18th:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $107.00 target price on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.