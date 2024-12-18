Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 6,152 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 6,152 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $23,562.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,233,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,404.21. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,272 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $50,964.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $44,971.14.

On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $121,753.80.

On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $160,703.76.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 746,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.90. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 42.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 178,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 482,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 63,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.